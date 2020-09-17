Vande Bharat Mission: Over 14.12 lakh Indians returned so far, says MEA

Vande Bharat Mission: Over 14.12 lakh Indians returned so far, says MEA1 min read . 01:22 PM IST
Minister of State in the MEA, said that the stranded Indians with compelling grounds have safely returned to their homes as of now.
More than 14.12 lakh Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries due to COVID-19 pandemic have returned to India under Vande Bharat Mission so far, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.
Replying to a question on Vande Bharat Mission, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA, said that the stranded Indians with compelling grounds have safely returned to their homes as of now.
"Through The Vande Bharat Mission that was launched on May 7, 2020, more than 14,12,834 Indian nationals have returned to India via air, land and sea. As of now, stranded Indians with compelling ground have safety returned to their Homes. The Vande Bharat Mission exercise is ongoing," Muraleedharan said.
The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.
The mission is in its sixth phase which will continue till October 24.
The Phase 6 became operational on September 1 and 1,007 international flights have been scheduled in this phase. (ANI)
