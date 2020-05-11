Home > News > India > Vande Bharat Mission: Over 300 Indians return to Bangalore from London
Vande Bharat Mission: Over 300 Indians return to Bangalore from London

Updated: 11 May 2020, 12:39 PM IST

  • They arrived at Bangalore's Kempegowda international airport at 4.40 am
  • Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, India is conducting 'Vande Bharat' Mission to bring back stranded Indians from abroad

Bengaluru: More than 300 Indians returned to Bengaluru from London by a special Air India flight on the fifth day of 'Vande Bharat Mission' on Monday.

They arrived at the Kempegowda international airport at 4.40 am.

Other special flights arriving today from across the world include San Francisco to Mumbai to Hyderabad, Dhaka to Mumbai, Dubai to Kochi, Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad, Kaula Lampur to Chennai and Bahrain to Kozhikode.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, India is conducting 'Vande Bharat' Mission -- its biggest ever repatriation exercise since independence -- to bring back stranded Indians from abroad, including from the US, the UAE and the UK.

Nearly 15,000 Indians are expected to return on special Air India flights from 12 countries in the coming days.

