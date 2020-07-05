National carrier Air India on Sunday announced that it will be conducting 36 flights between United States and India from 11 to 19 July, 2020 under Vande Bharat Mission.

Tickets may be booked through Air India website only effective 20:00 hours (IST) on 6 July, equivalent to New York (EDT 1030 hrs of 6' July 2020), Chicago (CDT 0930 hrs of 6 July 2020) & San Francisco (PDT 0730 hrs of 6 July 2020), the company said in a statement.

Earlier on 22 June, the US Department of Transportation had announced that it had barred Air India from operating chartered flights between India and the United States from July 22 without its prior approval, in an apparent retaliation for the Indian government not allowing American carriers to operate between the two countries.

Therefore, on 23 June, the Aviation Ministry had said that it was considering establishing "individual bilateral bubbles" with the US, the UK, Germany and France allowing airlines of each country in the pact to operate international passenger flights.

The fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission began from 3 July and more than 700 flights have reached India under the mission repatriating around 1.50 lakh Indians, as per the data shared by the External Affairs Ministry.

Under the fourth phase of the mission, Air India will be conducting 170 flights connecting India with Canada, the US, the UK, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Thailand, South Africa, Russia, Australia, Myanmar, Japan, Ukraine and Vietnam, as per the airline's document accessed by the PTI.

After nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the government resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights from May 25 but in a curtailed manner and by placing lower and upper limits on airfares depending upon the flight duration.

With inputs from PTI

