NEW DELHI: The Union government's Vande Bharat Mission helped repatriate over 72 lakh stranded Indians from over 100 countries amid the pandemic, minister of state (civil aviation) V.K. Singh told the Rajya Sabha recently.

"During the global Covid-19 pandemic, the Government of India has undertaken the Vande Bharat Mission (including air bubble arrangements) to facilitate travel of passengers between India and various parts of the world," Singh said.

"As on 29.07.2021, more than 88,700 inbound flights have been operated and over 72 lakh passengers have returned to India from more than 100 countries. In the same period, more than 88,000 outbound flights have been operated and over 58 lakh passengers have traveled from India to foreign countries," he added.

India started the Vande Bharat Mission on 7 May, 2020 to bring back its citizens stranded abroad.

Initially, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express carried out these operations before private airlines were allowed to take part. Besides the aerial evacuation, naval ships were also used to bring back Indian citizens.

