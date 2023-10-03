Vande Bharat sleeper coach: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares new photos, rollout in 2024. Details here
Indian Railways plans to introduce Vande Bharat Express sleeper trains in 2024, allowing passengers to travel long distances overnight at speeds of 160 km/h. The trains will have 16 bogies and a capacity of 887 passengers
Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tueday took to social media to share new images of the 'Concept train - Vande Bharat (sleeper version) ' which will come in 2024.
