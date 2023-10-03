Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tueday took to social media to share new images of the 'Concept train - Vande Bharat (sleeper version) ' which will come in 2024.

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be a significant addition to the Indian Railways fleet, as they will allow passengers to travel long distances on these high-speed trains overnight. Each Vande Bharat Express sleeper train will be designed to achieve speeds of 160 km per hour and have 16 bogies with an approximate capacity to accommodate 887 passengers.

A total 75 Vande Bharat rakes are planned as Chair Car version and remaining planned as Sleeper version. Indian Railways has also planned to manufacture 400 Vande Bharat trains (Sleeper version) of three different technologies for which Tenders have been floated to select Technology Partners for manufacturing within IR Production Units with IR manpower. In addition to the above, 8000 Vande Bharat Coaches have also been proposed under Budget 2023-24.

View Full Image Concept train - Vande Bharat (sleeper version)

Seen as a symbol of a progressive and self-reliant India, the indigenous semi ligh speed train aims at providing a totally new travel experience to the passengers.

Speed, Safety and Service are believed to be the hallmarks of this train.

Equipped with world-class features, the Vande Bharat Express promises a comfortable journey to passengers.

The first Vande Bharat Express, between New Delhi and Varanasi, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2019.

Manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the train set stands as a symbol of the 'Make-In-India' initiative and showcases India's engineering prowess.

The project to manufacture indigenous semi-high-speed train sets began in mid-2017, and within 18 months, the ICF Chennai completed Train-18.

The country's first semi-high-speed train was named Vande Bharat Express in January 2019. The train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph on the Kota-Sawai Madhopur section.

*With Agency Inputs

