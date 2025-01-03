The Vande Bharat sleeper train reached a peak speed of 180 km/h during trials. The trial runs will continue until the end of the month before the trains are evaluated for official certification by the Railway Safety Commissioner.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train has achieved a milestone after it clocked a peak speed of 180 km per hour during trail runs which were conducted during the last three days.

A video of the train achieving a peak speed of 180 km per hour in its multiple trials was shared by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday.

A 30-km-long run of the Vande Bharat sleeper train in its loaded condition was conducted between Kota and Laban in Bundi district of Rajasthan on Thursday.

In a video shared by the minister, the water level in a glass kept adjacent to a mobile was seen in a static condition even as the moving train achieved a constant peak speed of 180 km.

The Ministry of Railways said that a 40-km-long trial run between Rohal Khurd to Kota was conducted on January 1, the train touched a peak of 180 km per hour. Whereas, on the Kota-Nagda and Rohal Khurd-Chau Mahla sections where the trial was conducted on the same day, peaks of 170 km/hour and 160km/hour were achieved, respectively.

The trial run, under the supervision of RDSO, Lucknow, will continue till month's end before the service is made available to rail commuters across the nation.

When will trains be inducted? The Ministry said that once these trials are over, the train will be evaluated by the Railway Safety Commissioner at the maximum speed.

“Only after passing the final stage, Vande Bharat trains will be officially certified & handed over to Indian Railways for induction and regular service," said the ministry.

Automatic doors, ultra-comfortable berths, on-board Wi-Fi and an aircraft-like design, are among the features of Vande Bharat Trains.