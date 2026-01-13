Vande Bharat sleeper train from Guwahati-Kolkata starts Jan 17 – Know stations it will cover, ticket prices here

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Vande Bharat sleeper train connecting Guwahati and Kolkata on January 17, a move he said will greatly improve connectivity in North Bengal, PTI reported.

Bhattacharya said West Bengal, particularly North Bengal, is set to receive a major boost early this year with the launch of the Vande Bharat sleeper service between Kolkata and Kamakhya from January 17.

Bhattacharya, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said the PM would also flag off the Amrit Bharat Express from Malda to Kamakhya on January 17 and then address a public meeting the same day.

Direct connectivity between South Bengal and North Bengal towns The new rail link, he said, would establish direct connectivity between South Bengal and key North Bengal towns such as Balurghat, Raiganj, Alipurduar and Malda, a long-standing demand of the region's residents.

Highlighting healthcare concerns, Bhattacharya said North Bengal's geographical constraints often force patients to undertake long and expensive journeys for treatment.

The new rail connectivity would significantly ease access to healthcare, employment and travel for ordinary and marginalised people, he added.

According to an official release, the new-generation train will operate with a 16-coach rake having a total passenger capacity of 823. The composition includes 11 AC 3-Tier coaches, 4 AC 2-Tier coaches and 1 First Class AC coach, offering comfortable travel options across different passenger segments.

Here's the price fare breakdown From Howrah: The Vande Bharat sleeper train fares from Howrah are set at ₹3,640 to Kamakhya, ₹2,113 to New Jalpaiguri, and ₹1,520 to Malda Town in First AC (1AC). In Second AC (2AC), tickets cost ₹2,970 to Kamakhya, ₹1,724 to New Jalpaiguri, and ₹1,240 to Malda Town, while Third AC (3AC) fares are ₹2,299, ₹1,334, and ₹960 respectively, according to Railway officials.

Between Kamakhya and Malda Town: Fares are ₹2,409 for 1AC, ₹1,965 for 2AC, and ₹1,522 for 3AC.

Between Kamakhya and New Jalpaiguri: Tickets are priced at ₹1,524 in 1AC, ₹1,243 in 2AC, and ₹962 in 3AC.

Cushioned berths, advanced suspension systems The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express has been designed with a strong focus on passenger comfort. It will offer ergonomically cushioned berths, advanced suspension for a smoother ride, noise reduction features, automatic doors with vestibules, and a modern Passenger Information System.

Additional amenities include accessible facilities for Divyangjan passengers, contemporary toilets, and advanced disinfectant systems to improve hygiene and overall onboard comfort, according to the release.

Safety remains a defining hallmark of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. The train will be equipped with the Kavach automatic train protection system, emergency passenger talk-back units and a state-of-the-art driver cab with advanced controls.

The introduction of this service is expected to significantly boost connectivity between Assam and West Bengal, as per the release.

Key beneficiary districts Key beneficiary districts include Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Maldah, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah in West Bengal. The service will support regional mobility while promoting trade, tourism and socio-economic development.

The commencement of India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Train reaffirms Indian Railways' unwavering commitment to innovation, passenger-centric services and the vision of a modern, future-ready railway network for the nation, the release highlighted.

