Vande Bharat Sleeper train update: Railways flags issues with design, safety — What are they? Explained

The Ministry of Railways has flagged a few issues in the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train while granting it sanctions to begin its operations.

In a written communication sent recently to the Director General Board, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the General Managers of all the railway zones, the Railway pointed out the issues pertaining to the matter.

Officials, who elaborated on the sanctioning process, said that the RDSO first takes the final approval for any newly-designed train from the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS). The CCRS then sends the proposal to the Railway Ministry to get its sanction to start operations of the train.

“The CCRS during trial conveys its observations to the RDSO for compliance. In the case of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, the RDSO sent its updated compliance on September 1, 2025,” the officials said.

The October 28 letter of the Railway Ministry was sent to all zones of the railway because the route of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains has not been finalised yet.

What are the issues in the Vande Bharat Sleeper train? According to the letter from the Railway Ministry, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train needs some design improvements to guarantee the safety of passengers.

“There are issues related to furnishing and workmanship at many places in respect of sharp edges and comers at berthing area, window curtain handles, pigeon pockets between berth connectors inviting cleaning issues etc,” the Railway Board said in its letter.

The Board further said that these corrective measures are required in the current rakes, while flagging what necessary design improvements are also required for future railway cars.

The Ministry’s letter has further directed zones to observe all the conditions laid down by the RDSO for operations up to a maximum speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

Additionally, the Ministry has reiterated that the zones must comply with issues such as fire safety measures, fitment of Kavach 4.0, provision of suitable and reliable communication system between loco pilots, train manager and adjacent station master, proper maintenance of all types of brake system among others.

It also asked the zones to train loco pilots to uncouple the semi-permanent coupler within 15 minutes in case of an emergency. They must also be provided with necessary tools required for this process as part of a driver/guard tool kit.

Availability of required trained technical staff for addressing the en-route technical issues and emergencies should also be ensured, the Ministry added.

“Regular announcements shall be made through the PA system informing all persons other than passengers to disembark from the train before its departure. Also, pre-recorded Passenger safety announcements in three languages (Regional, Hindi & English) should be made during the run to sensitize passengers about personal safety norms to be observed during travel,” it said.