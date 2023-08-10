Vande Bharat 'ticketless' passenger lights cigarette in toilet, triggers panic as fire alarm goes off | Video1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 02:27 PM IST
False fire alarm triggered on Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express after ticketless passenger smoked in toilet.
Tirupati–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express triggered a false fire alarm when a ticketless passenger on the train smoked lit a cigarette inside a toilet on the carriage. The activity triggered a false fire alarm, smoke-like extinguisher and halted the train for some time on Wednesday evening.
Mistaking the false alarm to be a fire accident, the Railway police rushed to the coach with a fire extinguisher and broke the toilet's window to save the passenger who was smoking inside it.
Railway police detained him at Nellore for appropriate action as per the Railway Act, the official added while the train resumed its journey later.
The Vande Bharat trains seem to have been the victim several unruly activities from within and without by passengers and others.
Adding to the string of incidents where stones were pelted a few days ago, unidentified men pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express train running from Gorakhpur-Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki region.
In the past couple of weeks, second Vande Bharat trains has been announced in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Tamil Nadu is likely to get another Vande Bharat Express soon. India’s 26th Vande Bharat Express is likely roll between Chennai and Tirunelveli.
Kerala BJP leader Surendran had in July said that the state will get its second Vande Bharat train that will run from northern Kasaragod to southern Thiruvananthapuram.
Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the utilization of Vande Bharat trains has reached 99.60% during April-June, highlighting the growing popularity and efficiency of high-speed trains among passengers.