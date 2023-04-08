Vande Bharat to connect faith, modernity, technology and tourism: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express.
The train will reduce the travel time between Secunderabad in Telangana and Tirupati in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, by almost three-and-a-half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims.
Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “It will connect faith, modernity, technology and tourism. The Centre considers it as its responsibility to fulfill the dream you saw for the development of Telangana."
This is the second Vande Bharat Express train that will be connecting the two Telegu-speaking states after the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express.
Earlier in January, PM Modi had flagged off India’s eighth Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.
The prime minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various projects worth over Rs. 11,300 crores at Parade Ground in Hyderabad, Telangana.
The projects include laying the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad, five National Highway projects and the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station. He also dedicated other development projects related to railways.
PM Modi congratulated the citizens of Telangana for today’s projects worth over Rs. 11,300 crores related to railways and road connectivity and health infrastructure development.
