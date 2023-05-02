Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in Kerala, third incident this year2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 05:13 AM IST
In January this year, stones were pelted on the Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam city of Andhra Pradesh during maintenance.
Unidentified miscreants allegedly pelted stones at the recently launched Vande Bharat Express train on Monday when it was passing through an area between Thirunavaya and Tirur in this northern Kerala district, according to the news agency PTI.
