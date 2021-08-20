Indian Railways' semi-high speed train, Vande Bharat Express will soon come up with additional features in addition to the already existing ones.

The new train sets of Vande Bharat Express will have improved features like include four emergency windows for easy evacuation of passengers in case of emergencies, the officials said to news agency PTI.

The coaches of the new Vande Bharat Express trains will also have four emergency lights in each coach which can be used in a disaster situation if the normal lights fail during that time.

Also, the number of emergency buttons will be increased from two to four in the future train sets of Vande Bharta Express, according to the railway officials.

The officials said that a centralised coach monitoring system for all electrical and climate controls and functioning of other vital systems of the train set has been introduced.

The first prototype rake with these specifications is tentatively planned to be dispatched in March next year, which will be put for commercial service tentatively by June next year, the officials said.

The trains will have a push-back arrangement for reclining of seats for a more comfortable travel experience, they said.

The new trains will also have fire survival cables in door circuits, the officials said.

Also, the system of air purification has also been reworked with availability of ventilation for three hours in case of failure of power supply to the roof mounted air conditioning package unit in the new train sets which will help in providing a more reliable and bacteria-free air conditioning system, officials said.

The trains will also be provided with higher flood protection underframe equipment to ensure reliability during heavy rains.

At present two Vande Bharat trains are operating in the Indian Railways network, the first one being on the Delhi-Varanasi route and the second one on the Delhi-Katra route.

The existing train sets already have amenities like onboard infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, automatic sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this year's Independence Day speech has announced that 75 Vande Bharat Express trains will be introduced across the country in 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. which will be on 15 August 2023.

