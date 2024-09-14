Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train, window panes damaged just two days before flagging off

  • The stone pelting incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district when Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express was undergoing trial run.

Livemint
Published14 Sep 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Vande Bharat Train (File Photo)
Vande Bharat Train (File Photo)

In yet another incident, Vande Bharat Express was attacked by some miscreated just two days before its official regular run.

The incident took place on Friday night in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district when Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express was undergoing trial run.

The window panes of three coaches were damaged in the incident.

Police have arrested five people for hurling stones.

Also Read | Vande Bharat expansion: PM Modi to flag off new trains in Jharkhand on Sept 15

The accused have been identified as Devendra Chandrakar, Shiv Kumar Baghel, Arjun Yadav, Jitu Tandi and Lekhraj Sonwani. They all are residents of Bagbahra.

The train is scheduled to be flagged off for regular run on September from Durg.

Praveen Singh Dhakad, inspector of the Railway Protection Force (Mahasamund), said that the incident took place when the train was on its way back from Visakhapatnam to Durg during its trail run, and was passing through Bagbahra railway station, reported PTI.

Also Read | Jindal Stainless supplies tempered-grade steel for Vande Bharat sleeper coaches

The officer said that a four RPF personnel's train escorting party sent an alert about the incident. Following that stone pelting incident, a security personnel team was sent to spot.

Fortunately, no person suffered injuries in the incident.

Official said that the accused have been booked under various section of the Railways Act of 1989, including, section 153 (anyone who endangers the safety of a person travelling on a railway by a willful act or omission is punishable with up to five years in prison).

Also Read | Viral Video: Locopilots throw down over Agra-Udaipur Vande Bharat train—Watch

The arrested accused Baghel's sister-in-law is a Congress corporator in Bagbahra, reported PTI quoting official.

Previously several such incidents have taken place.

In August, the Ahmedabad-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express hit a cement slab, placed on the railway track in Rajasthan's Pali district. The cattle guard of the engine hit the cement slab.

In June, stones were pelted at a New Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express train between Phagwara and Goraya rail section.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the prototype version of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach at the BEML's facility. The coach will undergo rigorous trials and tests for the next ten days before rolling it out on the track for further testing.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Sep 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaStones pelted at Vande Bharat train, window panes damaged just two days before flagging off

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.00790.00
      Chennai
      73,100.00880.00
      Delhi
      75,310.002,420.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.001,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue