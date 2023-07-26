New Delhi: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Wednesday said that the utilization of Vande Bharat trains has reached 99.60% during April-June, highlighting the growing popularity and efficiency of high-speed trains among passengers.

“In the current financial year 2023-24, the overall utilization of Vande Bharat trains has been recorded at an outstanding 99.60%," the minister said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

The Vande Bharat Express is an electric multiple-unit train operated by the Indian Railways. It was designed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), located in Chennai.

The Vande Bharat trains, built to run at a speed of 180 kmph, have been capped at 130 kmph for commercial operations due to track conditions.

Speeding up of trains is a constant endeavour and a continuous process on Indian Railways (IR). IR has also undertaken rationalization of time table in a scientific manner with the assistance of IIT-Bombay, inter-alia to speed up trains services by converting passenger trains to Express services and Express services to Superfast services.

Further, Indian Railways has introduced Vande Bharat trains, which have higher speed potential. Till 21 July, 50 Vande Bharat trains have been introduced on the IR network.