Vande Bharat trains register 99.6% utilization during Apr-June: Ashwini Vaishnaw1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:07 PM IST
The Vande Bharat trains, built to run at a speed of 180 kmph, have been capped at 130 kmph for commercial operations due to track conditions
New Delhi: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Wednesday said that the utilization of Vande Bharat trains has reached 99.60% during April-June, highlighting the growing popularity and efficiency of high-speed trains among passengers.
