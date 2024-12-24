Vande Bharats to get a bullet boost
Summary
- Government may use indigenously manufactured high speed trains for next round of expansion of its bullet train project, two persons aware of the development said.
Homemade bullet trains may belt down specialised railway corridors in the not-too-distant-future. According to two people aware of developments, the Centre is mulling an upgradation of its existing semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains to high-speed status for the next round of its bullet train project.