Singing Vande Mataram made compulsory in all UP educational institutions as CM Yogi Adityanath announces new rule

To mark 150 years of India's national song, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Monday that singing Vande Mataram will be made compulsory in all state educational institutions.

Addressing an 'Ekta Yatra' (Unity March) event in Gorakhpur, he said this step would inspire feelings of reverence and pride among citizens towards Bharat Mata and the motherland.