Singing Vande Mataram made compulsory in all UP educational institutions as CM Yogi Adityanath announces new rule

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said this step would inspire feelings of reverence and pride among citizens towards Bharat Mata and the motherland.

Updated10 Nov 2025, 12:03 PM IST
Students celebrate 150 years of National song Vande Mataram
Students celebrate 150 years of National song Vande Mataram(ANI)

To mark 150 years of India's national song, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Monday that singing Vande Mataram will be made compulsory in all state educational institutions.

Addressing an 'Ekta Yatra' (Unity March) event in Gorakhpur, he said this step would inspire feelings of reverence and pride among citizens towards Bharat Mata and the motherland.

“There should be a sense of respect for the national song Vande Mataram. We will make its singing compulsory in every school and educational institution of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

 
 
