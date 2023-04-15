‘Vande Metro’ to be rolled out by December 2023, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

‘Vande Metro’ to be rolled out by December 2023, says Ashwini Vaishnaw2 min read . 02:21 AM IST
The Union government is preparing to launch 'Vande Metro' by December 2023, news agency ANI quoted Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as saying on 14 April.
The announcement by the Railway minister came after the successful launch of the semi-high-speed trains, Vande Bharat Express, in various parts of the country. As per details, the upcoming metro network is expected to connect major cities and provide an affordable mode of transportation.
Adding more, Vaishnaw said that “Vande Metro" will operate on a short-distance metro rail network, connecting major cities with a distance of less than 100 kilometers.
"Vande Metro will help in reducing the pressure of congestion on local trains. The train will be ready by December," he added.
Apart from this, the minister said that these trains are being rolled out at affordable prices and the idea has been prepared on the basis of the response received for Vande Bharat.
On the issue of "High-Speed Test Track", Vaishnav said that the track is intended to facilitate the testing of high-speed trains and will aid in expediting the construction of such trains.
Features of Vande Metro:
-Vande Metro will run between cities separated by less than 100 kilometres.
-It is the short-distance version of Vande Bharat Express.
-It is being built in a format that trains at a high frequency, such as four to five times per day.
-The trains will provide a rapid shuttle-like experience to the passengers.
-There will be eight coaches, similar to a metro train. Normal Vande Bharat trains have a 16-car composition.
-According to the railway minister, this will allow job seekers and students to get world-class transportation from one city to another while saving time.
-The ministry has directed the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and the Lucknow-based Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) to begin production of the rakes for the eight-car Vande Bharat trains at the earliest.
With agency inputs.
