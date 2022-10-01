Vanishing traffic at key ports signals demand slump in West

Ajay Sahai, director-general and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), said demand is definitely down for high-value products but is up for low-value products. “At this point, we expect a little dent in high-value exports, while I feel that volumes remain intact. We also feel there will be increasing opportunities for India with respect to trade with Russia. We expect that we will end the year with around 12% growth, taking exports close to $470 billion," Sahai said. He said while demand in EU is definitely down, the US hasn’t seen much drop. “In many recent export shows in the EU, buyer response is extremely lukewarm," he said.