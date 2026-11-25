Vantara has signed a 10-year agreement with Madagascar to help bring animals seized abroad back to their home country, support their rehabilitation, and, where possible, return them to the wild.

The Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre Society (Vantara), based in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and Madagascar’s Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development (MEDD) signed the non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding on wildlife conservation and animal welfare on November 24.

The deal fulfils a commitment Vantara made to India’s CITES Management Authority on August 19. Under the agreement, Vantara will assist in the safe return of Malagasy animals seized overseas and support their rescue, rehabilitation, and veterinary care.

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New conservation centre in Madagascar Beyond repatriation, the partnership focuses on building Madagascar’s domestic conservation capacity. Vantara will help train local wildlife experts and may support the construction and establishment of a National Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre.

Planned as a national hub for conservation, research, and training, the centre will remain the property of the Republic of Madagascar and operate under MEDD’s authority on government-provided land.

Why does Madagascar’s wildlife need urgent support? Madagascar is home to species found nowhere else on Earth, many of which are under severe threat. According to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, 90% of lemur species in the country are threatened with extinction, and nearly a third are Critically Endangered.

The country’s radiated tortoises face a similar crisis. The Turtle Survival Alliance estimates their wild population dropped by more than 47% between the late 1990s and 2013. Madagascar also lost roughly 29% of its tree cover between 2001 and 2023.

Illegal wildlife trade compounds the problem, with Madagascar’s environment minister describing it as the second leading cause of biodiversity decline after habitat loss. Between January and April 2026 alone, rescuers in the country received more than 1,000 tortoises from six confiscation cases.

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Challenge of returning trafficked animals Bringing seized animals home is often a slow and complicated process. When Thai authorities intercepted 48 lemurs and more than 1,000 tortoises in 2024, 131 tortoises had already died in transit, and others did not survive the weeks that followed.

While Thailand cared for the surviving animals and backed their return, there was no dedicated funding, and complex international permit procedures delayed flights back to Madagascar twice.

Under the new pact, Vantara’s teams can assist at Madagascar’s request across different stages of an animal’s return, including health checks, disease screening, transport, quarantine, and post-arrival care.

Vantara will also share scientific expertise, such as field research and genetic profiling, to help Madagascar decide which animals can be released into the wild and where, in line with IUCN guidelines.

Every final decision will rest solely with the Government of Madagascar, advised by the country's CITES Scientific Authority.

Focus on local expertise and in situ conservation Through training, internships, specialist exchanges, and applied research, the partnership aims to ensure local teams can sustain conservation work long after rescued animals return.

“Madagascar is a biodiversity hotspot of global importance, and our wildlife is part of who we are as a nation. These animals belong to the forests that shaped them,” said H.E. Nolave Luck Aristide Andriatsihala, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Republic of Madagascar.

“Protecting them takes cooperation across borders, and we are grateful to the countries and organisations, such as Vantara, who work with us to safeguard Madagascar's natural heritage,” Andriatsihala added.

MEDD’s Director General of Environmental Governance Rakotondravoninala Valison Kiady said the partnership will focus on practical execution. “Vantara brings world-class expertise in animal rescue, veterinary care and welfare, and we look forward to working together to turn this commitment into concrete actions, from immediate deliverables to long-term, results-oriented programmes, all guided by science, regulations and international best practice,” Kiady said.

Vantara Chief Executive Officer Vivaan Karani said the initiative reflects the organisation's focus on in situ conservation, or protecting animals in their natural home range.