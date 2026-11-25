Vantara has signed a 10-year agreement with Madagascar to help bring animals seized abroad back to their home country, support their rehabilitation, and, where possible, return them to the wild.

The Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre Society (Vantara), based in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and Madagascar’s Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development (MEDD) signed the non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding on wildlife conservation and animal welfare on November 24.

Advertisement

The deal fulfils a commitment Vantara made to India’s CITES Management Authority on August 19. Under the agreement, Vantara will assist in the safe return of Malagasy animals seized overseas and support their rescue, rehabilitation, and veterinary care.

Also Read | Madhuri returns home: Elephant gets grand welcome in Kolhapur

New conservation centre in Madagascar Beyond repatriation, the partnership focuses on building Madagascar’s domestic conservation capacity. Vantara will help train local wildlife experts and may support the construction and establishment of a National Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre.

Planned as a national hub for conservation, research, and training, the centre will remain the property of the Republic of Madagascar and operate under MEDD’s authority on government-provided land.

Why does Madagascar’s wildlife need urgent support? Madagascar is home to species found nowhere else on Earth, many of which are under severe threat. According to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, 90% of lemur species in the country are threatened with extinction, and nearly a third are Critically Endangered.

Advertisement

The country’s radiated tortoises face a similar crisis. The Turtle Survival Alliance estimates their wild population dropped by more than 47% between the late 1990s and 2013. Madagascar also lost roughly 29% of its tree cover between 2001 and 2023.

Illegal wildlife trade compounds the problem, with Madagascar’s environment minister describing it as the second leading cause of biodiversity decline after habitat loss. Between January and April 2026 alone, rescuers in the country received more than 1,000 tortoises from six confiscation cases.

Also Read | Flood survivor elephant ‘Joymoti’ airlifted from Northeast to Vantara

Challenge of returning trafficked animals Bringing seized animals home is often a slow and complicated process. When Thai authorities intercepted 48 lemurs and more than 1,000 tortoises in 2024, 131 tortoises had already died in transit, and others did not survive the weeks that followed.

Advertisement

While Thailand cared for the surviving animals and backed their return, there was no dedicated funding, and complex international permit procedures delayed flights back to Madagascar twice.

Under the new pact, Vantara’s teams can assist at Madagascar’s request across different stages of an animal’s return, including health checks, disease screening, transport, quarantine, and post-arrival care.

Vantara will also share scientific expertise, such as field research and genetic profiling, to help Madagascar decide which animals can be released into the wild and where, in line with IUCN guidelines.

Every final decision will rest solely with the Government of Madagascar, advised by the country's CITES Scientific Authority.

Focus on local expertise and in situ conservation Through training, internships, specialist exchanges, and applied research, the partnership aims to ensure local teams can sustain conservation work long after rescued animals return.

Advertisement

“Madagascar is a biodiversity hotspot of global importance, and our wildlife is part of who we are as a nation. These animals belong to the forests that shaped them,” said H.E. Nolave Luck Aristide Andriatsihala, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Republic of Madagascar.

“Protecting them takes cooperation across borders, and we are grateful to the countries and organisations, such as Vantara, who work with us to safeguard Madagascar's natural heritage,” Andriatsihala added.

MEDD’s Director General of Environmental Governance Rakotondravoninala Valison Kiady said the partnership will focus on practical execution. “Vantara brings world-class expertise in animal rescue, veterinary care and welfare, and we look forward to working together to turn this commitment into concrete actions, from immediate deliverables to long-term, results-oriented programmes, all guided by science, regulations and international best practice,” Kiady said.

Advertisement

Vantara Chief Executive Officer Vivaan Karani said the initiative reflects the organisation's focus on in situ conservation, or protecting animals in their natural home range.

“Madagascar is home to some of the world’s most extraordinary and unique wildlife, and protecting these species in their natural habitats is central to our ten-year conservation strategy,” Karani said. “Our priority is to strengthen the people and institutions working to conserve wildlife in its country of origin. We thank the Government of Madagascar for this partnership and look forward to supporting its long-term conservation priorities, with every decision resting firmly with Madagascar.”

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer