Vantara to provide sanctuary to 20 elephants rescued from exploitative logging industry: Report

Vantara to provide sanctuary to 20 elephants rescued from exploitative logging industry: Report

Livemint

  • Earlier, a High-Powered Committee established by the Tripura High Court and supervised by the Supreme Court approved the rescue.

An elephant herd in Corbett National Park. (File)

Renowned rescue center for captive elephants and other wild animals, Vantara, is preparing to provide a sanctuary for 20 elephants rescued from the exploitative logging industry in Arunachal Pradesh, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the rescue marks a significant step toward a future of compassion and freedom for these elephants. Earlier, a High-Powered Committee established by the Tripura High Court and supervised by the Supreme Court approved the rescue.

The elephants, including 10 males, 8 females, 1 sub-adult, and 1 calf, have endured years of abuse and forced labor in the logging industry, the report added.

The elephants will live chain-free in an environment that mirrors their natural habitat upon arrival at Vantara and will no longer be subjected to the harsh conditions of labor or captivity.

The elephants rescued include Laxmi, a 10-year-old sub-adult who suffers from deep, untreated wounds and painful ear injuries, and Maya, a 2-year-old calf who was rescued with her mother, Rongmoti, both victims of the grueling logging work.

Among others include Ramu, a bull elephant who was found heavily restrained during his musth period and Babulal, who suffered from a broken and bleeding tail after an altercation with a wild bull. All these elephants have been stripped of their natural instincts and subjected to unimaginable suffering for labor.

What next?

After the rescue, these 20 elephants will receive the compassionate care they deserve. They will also get mahouts and caregivers who will get support for an intensive training program, empowering them to provide lifelong care for the elephants.

The transfer operation will be managed by a dedicated team of over 200 experts, which includes veterinarians, paravets, senior caretakers, and ambulance drivers from Vantara. The experts will ensure that the elephants are transported safely and according to strict welfare standards, with adherence to animal welfare regulations throughout the journey

The project has secured the necessary approvals from both the Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh Forest Departments. All the elephants will be transported in specially designed elephant ambulances, with Maya traveling alongside her mother, Rongmoti.

