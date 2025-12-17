Vaping in Parliament Row: BJP posts Kirti Azad's 'video' of smoking e-cigarette in Lok Sabha - 'Mamata must clarify'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared a 35-second video that according to him, showed Trinamool MP Kirti Azad vaping in the House. This comes days after BJP MP Anurag Thakur lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the violation of Parliamentary rules and statutory laws by using an E-cigarette inside the Chamber of Lok Sabha.

The video shared by other BJP spokespersons on X on Wednesday showed Azad sitting inside the Lok Sabha and purportedly making smoking gesture. Azad is seen bringing his cupped right hand towards his mouth and holding it it for five seconds.

However, in the video, neither a cigarette or e-cigarette nor any smoke was seen. LiveMint couldnt verify the authenticity of the video.

Malviya, however, accused the former India cricketer of vaping inside the House, referring to party colleague Anurag Thakur's comment last week about an unidentified lawmaker.

"The Trinamool MP accused by BJP MP Anurag Thakur of vaping inside Parliament is none other than Kirti Azad. For people like him, rules and laws clearly hold no meaning. Just imagine the audacity, hiding an e-cigarette in his palm while in the House," Malviya said in the post.

"Smoking may not be illegal but using it in Parliament is entirely unacceptable. (Trinamool Congress boss) Mamata Banerjee must clarify on her MP's misconduct," the BJP leader said.

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were briefly disrupted during Question Hour last week after Thakur accused a TMC MP of smoking an e-cigarette in the House for several days. Thakur didn’t name anyone, though.

Thakur sought probe in the matter, saying it is a serious issue. Birla requested all MPs to maintain the decorum of the House. "If I get any such information, I will certainly take action," he said and urged the member to give a complaint in writing.

