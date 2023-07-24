Varanasi: ASI to start scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque at 7 am on Monday1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 02:07 AM IST
The mosque’s ‘wazukhana’, where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a ‘Shivling’ exists, will not be part of the survey
To conduct a scientific survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple, a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has arrived in Varanasi on Sunday.
