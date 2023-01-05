Varanasi Cantt railway station bags ‘Eat Right Station’ certification from FSSAI

Eat Right India adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative, and empowerment approaches to ensure that our food is suitable both for the people and the planet.
New Delhi: The Varanasi Cantt railway station has been awarded a 5- star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for providing quality and nutritious food to passengers, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
The “Eat Right Station" certification is awarded by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to the railway stations that set benchmarks (as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006) in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers.
FSSAI is an autonomous statutory body established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The stations are awarded a certificate following the completion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit.
“The 5-star rating indicates full compliance by the station to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers," the ministry said.
The certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement- a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.
Eat Right India adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative, and empowerment approaches to ensure that our food is suitable both for the people and the planet.
The other railway stations with star certification include Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station (Delhi); Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai); Mumbai Central Railway Station, (Mumbai); Vadodara Railway Station, Chandigarh Railway Station and Bhopal Railway Station.
