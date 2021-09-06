People and tourists travelling to Varanasi can now hop onto the day-long cruise ride on the river Ganga. A new Ro-Ro cruise service was started from Varanasi's Ravidas Ghat to Chunar on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Agarwal, Divisional Commissioner said, “One of the 2 Ro-Ro vessels of state's tourism department has been given to vendor under PPE model. We're hoping services of this vessel will promote tourism here:"

Here is all you need to know about the Varanasi- Chunar cruise ride:

Tour Timing: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Boarding Point: Ravidas Ghat/Ravidas Park Entrance, Nagwa, near Lanka, Varanasi.

Ticket Price: ₹ 3000/- per person (inclusive of all taxes) .

There will be breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks along with live music. At the same time, the cost of tour, ticket and guide of Chunar and Shultankeshwar Mahadev are also included in the total fare.

Note: Children below 5 years of age will be allowed onboard free of charge.

Special Introductory Offer! – On purchase of every 10 tickets, 2 additional tickets will be free.

Inclusions:

-Cruise Tour from Varanasi to Chunar Fort and back.

-Stop-over at Shool Tankeshwar Mahadev Temple for Darshan.

-Guided tour of Chunar Fort.

-Breakfast, Lunch and High-Tea (veg. only) will be served on board.

-Live Music on Cruise.

-Activities, games and lucky draw will be organized onboard.

Tour will end in Varanasi at the same location.

According to the operator,all necessary precautions will be taken and protocols will be followed on the cruise against Covid-19.

As of now only Alaknanda cruisewas used to take a tour of the 84 ghats from Ravidas Ghat to Rajghat in Varanasi every day.

