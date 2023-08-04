Varanasi court grants additional 4 weeks to ASI to complete Gyanvapi survey

Varanasi court grants additional 4 weeks to ASI to complete Gyanvapi survey1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Varanasi court grants ASI four more weeks for survey on Gyanvapi mosque. Muslim side moves SC against HC order.
A Varanasi court today granted additional four weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for completing the scientific survey on the Gyanvapi mosque that stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here.
Representing the Hindu petitioners, advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, said the deadline for completing the survey has been extended till September 4 from August 4.
Hearing a plea by the ASI, District Judge A K Vishvesha allowed it the additional time.
The ASI had put the survey exercise on hold on July 24 as the Allahabad High Court was hearing a petition against it. The ASI resumed the survey Friday morning after a go-ahead from the HC on August 3.
The Muslim side has, however, moved the Supreme Court against the HC order.
The Supreme Court on Friday gave a green signal and allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct its survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque site and refused to interfere with the previous order by the Varanasi High Court.
Earlier today, a 30-member team of the ASI entered the Gyanvapi Mosque complex to conduct a survey in order to determine if the structure was built over a temple. Tight security has been deployed around the mosque and the adjoining Kashi Vishwanath mandir complex in view of the survey.
On the other hand, the Supreme Court concluded its hearing the Muslim side’s plea challenging.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday resumed its scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises here to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.
The survey, which was boycotted by members of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, began at 7 am, PTI reported.
*With PTI inputs
