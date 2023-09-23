Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the event to mark the stone laying ceremony of international cricket stadium in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The cricket stadium in Varanasi, which also happens to be the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Modi in another step in the direction of creating modern, world-class sports facilities, the officials said.

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, other cricket players like Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, and Dilip Vengsarkar were also invited to the stone-laying ceremony in Varanasi. During the event, key figures from the BCCI, including President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, and Secretary Jay Shah were present.

The stadium will be developed jointly by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). While the UP government spent ₹121 crore on land acquisition, BCCI is projected to spend around ₹330 crore on the construction of the international stadium.

The stadium's thematic structure is influenced by Lord Shiva, featuring elements such as crescent-shaped roof canopies, floodlights resembling tridents, seating arranged like ghat steps, and metallic sheets on the facade shaped like Bilvipatra. The stadium is designed to accommodate up to 30,000 spectators.

PM Modi in Varanasi

PM Modi is in Varanasi to inaugurate and participate in multiple events. After the stone-laying ceremony of the international stadium, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and will participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023.

During the program, PM Modi will dedicate 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas built across Uttar Pradesh.

"Tomorrow another golden chapter is going to be added to the journey of Baba Shri Vishwanath ji's holy city Kashi. Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will lay the foundation stone of 'International Cricket Stadium' costing approximately ₹451 crores in Varanasi tomorrow," CM Yogi Adityanath said on X.

"Apart from this, Kashi MP will also inaugurate 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools at a cost of approximately ₹ 1,115 crore by participating in the closing and prize distribution ceremony of the Cultural Mahotsav 2023. Your hearty congratulations Prime Minister!" Yogi said in the social media post in Hindi.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!