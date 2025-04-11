Varanasi gangrape: PM Narendra Modi briefed, orders strictest possible action against culprits

Varanasi gangrape: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a detailed report on the recent gangrape incident in Varanasi immediately upon his landing in the city and instructed that “strictest possible action” be taken against the culprits in the case.

The prime minister received the briefing from the Police Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner, and District Magistrate of Varanasi as he landed there to inaugurate a slew of road projects and address a public gathering.

Narendra Modi further directed the authorities to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The recent Varanasi gangrape incident came as a shock to the nation when police found a 19-year-old woman in an unconscious state.

Varanasi gangrape: What did PM Modi say? “Immediately after landing in Varanasi, the prime minister was briefed by the police commissioner, divisional commissioner and district magistrate on the recent criminal rape incident in the city,” a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government read, according to The Hindustan Times.

“He instructed them to take the strictest possible action against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” the statement added.

Varanasi gangrape incident Police have arrested at least nine accused in the Varanasi gangrape incident, all of whom are in judicial custody at present as per instructions from the District and Sessions Court.

According to the police the girl was lured and taken away and raped for several days. The victim alleged that 23 people raped her over a span of 7 days, all of whom have been made accused in the case.

The police had further said that nine people were arrested in connection with the case and the rest of the accused would be arrested soon. The case has been registered under relevant sections at the Lalpur Pandeypur police station in Varanasi.

According to the victim's father, the 19-year-old woman left on March 29 to visit her friend, soon after which the incident took place.

“She left home on March 29 and visited the ghat with her friend and spent a day there. She came in contact with boys after that, and 3-4 days passed by. We were all worried, we tried finding her ourselves, but in vain. We approached the police on April 3. She was found on April 4 by the police. She was in bad state. After treatment, when she became normal, she narrated the whole incident,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, search is still on for the other accused in the case, police have said.

The father of the victim further alleged that his daughter was intoxicated on many occasions by multiple people who raped her.