Varanasi gangrape: PM Narendra Modi briefed, orders strictest possible action against culprits

“She left home on March 29 and visited the ghat with her friend and spent a day there. She came in contact with boys after that, and 3-4 days passed by. We were all worried, we tried finding her ourselves, but in vain. We approached the police on April 3. She was found on April 4 by the police. She was in bad state. After treatment, when she became normal, she narrated the whole incident,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.