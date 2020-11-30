Varanasi ghats decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The 73 km stretch of the newly widened and six-laned NH-19, made with a total outlay of ₹2,447 crores, is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by one hour, as per an official release. "The Prime Minister will depart from Raj Ghat and will view Dev Deepawali celebrations from Raj Ghat to Chet Singh Ghat. He will arrive at Ravidas Ghat Jetty at 7 pm. He will pay floral tributes to the statue of Saint Ravidas."