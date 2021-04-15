Subscribe
Varanasi: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for entry to 3 prominent temples

Varanasi: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for entry to 3 prominent temples

Varanasi: View of Ganga ghat during a night curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Varanasi.
1 min read . 11:02 AM IST Staff Writer

Varanasi district administration has made it mandatory for devotees to produce negative RT-PCR test report not older than 3 days

The Varanasi district administration has made it mandatory to present a negative RT-PCR test report for people coming to three prominent temples in Varanasi, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal said on Wednesday.

These temples are Vishwanath Temple, Sankatmochan Temple, and Annapurna Temple, said Agrawal.

He further stated that the same order shall also be implemented in the city's hotels as well.

Speaking to ANI, Agrawal said, "Varanasi district administration has made it mandatory for devotees to produce negative RT-PCR test report not older than three days to enter Vishwanath Temple, Sankatmochan Temple, and Annapurna Temple. We'll implement it for hotels also."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported the second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the country at 17,963 on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

As per the ministry's statement on Wednesday, the state recorded the third-highest number of COVID deaths in the country at 85.

India reported 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases, 93,528 discharges and 1,038 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the ministry on Thursday.

