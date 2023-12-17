Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday launched the second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam at the Namo Ghat in Varanasi and flagged off an express train (Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express) between the city of Kashi Vishwanath and Kanyakumari. While inaugurating the second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Prime Minister Modi said “Today, use of new technology has taken place here through Artificial Intelligence (AI). This is a new beginning and hopefully, it makes it easier for me to reach you." The prime minister was referring to the simultaneous Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Tamil translation of his speech done through Bhashini for those in the audience who understood Tamil. Also Read | JSW MD Sajjan Jindal denies rape charges against him as 'baseless' He also flagged off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express between Varanasi and Kanyakumari.

At the Kashi Tamil Sangamam PM Modi said, “...You all have come here as members of my family more than being just guests. I welcome you all to the Kashi Tamil Sangamam..."

"Going to Varanasi from Tamil Nadu means going from Mahadev's one home to another. That's why the bond between people of Tamil Nadu and Varanasi is special," he said.

Crediting Adi Shankaracharya, Ramanujacharya and other ancient philosophers for creating the idea of India as a nation, the prime said, "In other countries of the world, the nation has been a political definition, but India as a nation is made up of spiritual beliefs. India has been united by saints like Adi Shankaracharya and Ramanujacharya, who awakened the national consciousness of India through their travels," PM Modi added.

He further said, “I am happy that the Banaras Hindu University and IIT Madras have collaborated to make the Kashi Tamil Sangamam a success. The IIT Madras has started the 'Vidya Shakti' initiative to help students from Kashi in maths and science. These things show that the relationship between Kashi and Tamil Nadu is special."