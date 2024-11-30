Varanasi news: A massive fire broke out early Saturday morning at the vehicle parking area of Varanasi's Cantt railway station in Uttar Pradesh, destroying over 200 two-wheelers, NDTV reported. The devastating blaze left a trail of destruction, with flames engulfing motorcycles, bicycles, and even some cycles. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Firefighters and Police Battle the Blaze at Varanasi Railway Station Visuals from the scene showed massive smoke billowing from the parking lot as fire brigade teams scrambled to control the fire, NDTV report mentioned. Around 12 fire engines, along with Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police, worked tirelessly to douse the flames. Videos shared on social media showed police officers trying to bring the situation under control with water hoses, despite the heavy smoke and chaos.

Also Read | Indian Army officer killed, others injured in Siachen glacier fire accident

Cause of Fire at Varanasi Railway Station Identified as Short Circuit According to preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by a short circuit. The fire began in the early hours and quickly spread across the parking area, destroying vehicles.

“There were some cycles too that have been burnt... The fire was due to a short circuit. We are conducting further investigations,” CO GRP Kunwar Bahadur Singh was quoted by the media house.

Varanasi Railway Employees Among Victims Many of the two-wheelers affected by the fire belonged to Varanasi Railway Station employees who park their vehicles in the lot. One railway employee shared his experience, saying, “I parked my bike around 12 am... One of the people near the vehicle parking told me that a short circuit had already taken place around 11 pm and was fixed. After a few hours, one passenger told me there was a huge fire outside. I quickly took my bike and parked it on the other side, but soon after, the fire spread across the parking lot.”