Varanasi retains top position in UP's health ranking with 75% rating
Despite Uttar Pradesh's average performance in health parameters, Varanasi has retained its top position in the UP's health ranking dashboard in January. The district has secured a 75% score in the ranking in January. Whereas, the district's rating stood at 78% for the present financial year, according to a Hindustan Times report.