Subscribe

Varanasi schools shut amid IMD's orange alert in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal and other states; RED warning in Kerala

Heavy rainfall is expected in Delhi-NCR until August 6 due to an upper east circulation. IMD issued orange alerts for several states and a red alert for Kerala, predicting extremely heavy rainfall. 

Fareha Naaz
Updated5 Aug 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Advertisement
Weather today: Varanasi schools will be closed on August 5 and 6 due to flooding concerns. NDRF teams rescuing people in Prayagraj and Varanasi on Monday.
Weather today: Varanasi schools will be closed on August 5 and 6 due to flooding concerns. NDRF teams rescuing people in Prayagraj and Varanasi on Monday.(@NDRFHQ X)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, predicting heavy downpour during the day. A red alert is in place for Kerala.

Advertisement

“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on 05th & 06th August,” IMD said in its latest press release.

Varanasi schools will remain closed on August 5 and 6 amid flood-like situation in the state after heavy rains. Varanasi District School Superintendent on Monday said that all boards (including Basic Education Council, Secondary Education Council, CBSE Board, ICSE Board and Sanskrit Board) running from pre-primary to Class 12 will remain closed today and tomorrow.

 

Also Read | Rainfall alert! IMD issues orange warning for Himachal, UP, 10 other states
Advertisement

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions:

  • In Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on August 5
  • In Haryana and Uttar Pradesh until August 6
  • In Uttarakhand until August 10
  • In Himachal Pradesh until August 8
  • In West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar until August 9
  • In Odisha on August 6 and 7
  • In Jharkhand on August 7 and 8
  • In Madhya Pradesh on August 5
  • In Chhattisgarh between August 8 and 10
  • In Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka until August 8
  • In Andhra Pradesh until August 7

Delhi-NCR weather today

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava in an interview with PTI on August 3 said, “Delhi-NCR may witness light to moderate rainfall" until August 6 due to an upper east circulation over Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring areas in lower tropospheric levels.

Advertisement

The skies are expected to remain “Generally cloudy” over the national capital with minimum and maximum temperatures 1 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal. The weather agency predicted a spell of very light to light rain during morning hours. “Another one or two spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers at many places during afternoon/evening,” IMD stated in weather bulletin dated August 4.

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaVaranasi schools shut amid IMD's orange alert in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal and other states; RED warning in Kerala
Read Next Story