Varanasi schools shut amid IMD's orange alert in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal and other states; RED warning in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, predicting heavy downpour during the day. A red alert is in place for Kerala.

“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on 05th & 06th August,” IMD said in its latest press release.

Varanasi schools will remain closed on August 5 and 6 amid flood-like situation in the state after heavy rains. Varanasi District School Superintendent on Monday said that all boards (including Basic Education Council, Secondary Education Council, CBSE Board, ICSE Board and Sanskrit Board) running from pre-primary to Class 12 will remain closed today and tomorrow.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions:

In Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on August 5

In Haryana and Uttar Pradesh until August 6

In Uttarakhand until August 10

In Himachal Pradesh until August 8

In West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar until August 9

In Odisha on August 6 and 7

In Jharkhand on August 7 and 8

In Madhya Pradesh on August 5

In Chhattisgarh between August 8 and 10

In Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka until August 8

In Andhra Pradesh until August 7 Delhi-NCR weather today IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava in an interview with PTI on August 3 said, “Delhi-NCR may witness light to moderate rainfall" until August 6 due to an upper east circulation over Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring areas in lower tropospheric levels.

