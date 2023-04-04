Varanasi-bound IndiGo plane makes emergency landing in Telangana

Varanasi-bound IndiGo plane makes emergency landing in Telangana1 min read . 09:46 AM IST
Flight number 6E897 from Bengaluru had 137 passengers onboard when it made an emergency landing in Telangana at 6.15 am today.
A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana on Tuesday morning due to a technical problem, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Flight number 6E897 from Bengaluru had 137 passengers onboard when it made an emergency landing in Telangana at 6.15 am today.
DGCA informed that all 137 passengers are safe, as per ANI reports.
“Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight (6E897) from Bengaluru having 137 passengers onboard made an emergency landing, due to a technical problem, at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana at 6.15 am today morning. All passengers are safe," the Indian civil aviation regulator said.
(More details are awaited.)
