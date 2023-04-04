Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Varanasi-bound IndiGo plane makes emergency landing in Telangana

Varanasi-bound IndiGo plane makes emergency landing in Telangana

1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint
Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight from Bengaluru having 137 passengers onboard made an emergency landing.

Flight number 6E897 from Bengaluru had 137 passengers onboard when it made an emergency landing in Telangana at 6.15 am today.

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana on Tuesday morning due to a technical problem, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana on Tuesday morning due to a technical problem, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Flight number 6E897 from Bengaluru had 137 passengers onboard when it made an emergency landing in Telangana at 6.15 am today.

Flight number 6E897 from Bengaluru had 137 passengers onboard when it made an emergency landing in Telangana at 6.15 am today.

DGCA informed that all 137 passengers are safe, as per ANI reports.

DGCA informed that all 137 passengers are safe, as per ANI reports.

“Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight (6E897) from Bengaluru having 137 passengers onboard made an emergency landing, due to a technical problem, at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana at 6.15 am today morning. All passengers are safe," the Indian civil aviation regulator said.

“Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight (6E897) from Bengaluru having 137 passengers onboard made an emergency landing, due to a technical problem, at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana at 6.15 am today morning. All passengers are safe," the Indian civil aviation regulator said.

 

 

(More details are awaited.)

(More details are awaited.)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP