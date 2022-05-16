Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque videography survey ends today. 6 key points

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gyanvapi Mosque videography survey was being conducted in accordance with the Varanasi Civil Court's order to continue the survey despite objections from the mosque authorities
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The court-mandated three-day videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi concluded today amid elaborate security arrangements.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The court-mandated three-day videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi concluded today amid elaborate security arrangements.
“We spoke with all stakeholders and reached a consensus that it's important to follow court's order. We also cleared people's misconceptions, worked on confidence building. The 3-day survey has ended. We thank the people of Kashi for their cooperation," said Satish Ganesh, Varanasi CP, news agency ANI reported.
“We spoke with all stakeholders and reached a consensus that it's important to follow court's order. We also cleared people's misconceptions, worked on confidence building. The 3-day survey has ended. We thank the people of Kashi for their cooperation," said Satish Ganesh, Varanasi CP, news agency ANI reported.
Latest updates on Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque videography survey:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Latest updates on Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque videography survey:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This survey was being conducted in accordance with the Varanasi Civil Court's order to continue the survey despite objections from the mosque authorities.
The civil court had appointed a court commissioner to conduct the survey and videography of the site and the same was challenged before Allahabad High Court, which dismissed the appeal on April 21. The April 21 order of the High Court was challenged in the apex court.
Five women had filed a petition in the court seeking permission for daily worship at the Shringar Gauri temple, which is claimed to be situated inside the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque premises.
The order of the civil court for undertaking survey and videography at the premises came on the petition of the aforesaid.
Another petition, which was filed by one Vijay Shankar Rastogi, had contended that the entire premises belonged to the Kashi Vishwanath and that the Gyanvapi Mosque is only a part of the Temple, is also pending in the court since 1991.
Rastogi had also claimed that the Kashi Vishwanath Temple had been built over two thousand years ago and the temple was demolished by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.
This survey was being conducted in accordance with the Varanasi Civil Court's order to continue the survey despite objections from the mosque authorities.
The civil court had appointed a court commissioner to conduct the survey and videography of the site and the same was challenged before Allahabad High Court, which dismissed the appeal on April 21. The April 21 order of the High Court was challenged in the apex court.
Five women had filed a petition in the court seeking permission for daily worship at the Shringar Gauri temple, which is claimed to be situated inside the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque premises.
The order of the civil court for undertaking survey and videography at the premises came on the petition of the aforesaid.
Another petition, which was filed by one Vijay Shankar Rastogi, had contended that the entire premises belonged to the Kashi Vishwanath and that the Gyanvapi Mosque is only a part of the Temple, is also pending in the court since 1991.
Rastogi had also claimed that the Kashi Vishwanath Temple had been built over two thousand years ago and the temple was demolished by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.