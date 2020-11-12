Vardhan calls for increased testing in crowded places

There is a need for increased testing in markets, offices and places of public gathering to break the chain of coronavirus transmission, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday.

As India breached the mark of 120 million cumulative covid-19 tests, he reviewed the pandemic situation by interacting with chief ministers, health ministers and senior officials of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya and Goa though video conferencing.

Although the number of active cases has fallen in Maharashtra, it continues to have a large active caseload of 3.5% in Mumbai and an overall fatality rate of 2.6% in the state, he said. “The CFR (case fatality ratio) in Uttarakhand is higher than the national average at 1.64%; active cases are on the rise in the recent days in Manipur. Higher positivity in the state is indicative of hidden transmission," he said.

He said, “40% of total deaths are recorded in just the last one month in Goa which is a cause for worry. With 70% of cases concentrated in Aizawl, Mizoram is seeing a further rise in active cases. Tripura and Meghalaya are witnessing higher deaths (37%) in the active age groups (45-60 years) which are preventable."

Vardhan recently held similar meetings with officials from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala. He has also reviewed the covid preparedness in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

Vardhan advised the states to take steps such as enhanced testing, especially in areas with more positive cases and on high-risk groups and vulnerable populations for surveillance of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections and proper home isolation of those affected.

Meanwhile, the total number of covid cases on Wednesday swelled to 8,636,975, while the death toll touched 128,573. The number of active cases is 494,657 making up 5.73% of the total positive cases. While 27 states/UTs have less than 20,000 active cases, eight states/UTs have more than 20,000 cases and two states (Maharashtra and Kerala) have active cases of more than 50,000, according to the Union health ministry.





