Vardhan takes on Chhattisgarh minister after state halts Covaxin supplies

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday took on T S Singh Deo, health minister of Chhattisgarh, who requested to halt supplies of covid-19 vaccine --Covaxin to the state citing unavailability of Phase 3 data and also lack of display of expiry date on the vials.

In a scathing reply, the union health minister in a letter said that the opposition party ruled state needs to improve the vaccination coverage among its frontline workers as the adequate supply of “safe" and “efficacious" vaccines is available with them.

Vardhan said that only those covid-19 vaccines that have been granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) i. e. Covishield and Covaxin are being used for covid-19 vaccination drive in the country. “Both these vaccines being supplied to the States/UTs are safe and immunogenic and should be used expeditiously to rapidly confer protection to prioritized beneficiaries thereby mitigating the impact of the pandemic at the earliest," Harsh Vardhan said in his letter.

“Your concern regarding unavailability of expiry date on Covaxin vial is also completely unfounded and without basis as the same is mentioned on the label of vaccine vials," said Harsh Vardhan in the letter. “While I note that Chhattisgarh has achieved 69.87% coverage of its health Care Workers by giving them the first dose of the vaccine, the State has been able to cover only 9.55% of its 2,09,512 Front Line Workers through the first dose of the vaccine. You would appreciate that this coverage needs to improve significantly since adequate quantity of both the vaccines are available with the State," the union health minister further said.

The union health minister mentioned in the letter that as per New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 under Drugs and Cosmetics Act,1940 and in light of urgent need due to covid-19 pandemic in the country, Central Drugs Standards & Control Organization (CDSCO) headed by the DCGI, the National Regulator, has granted permission to manufacture two covid-19 vaccines based on the prescribed procedure and after due evaluation of pre-clinical and clinical trial data.

Deo on Thursday tweeted that he wrote to the union minister of health addressing the concern of Chhattisgarh government regarding the supply of COVAXIN to the state. “The primary concerns of the state are: Black small square. The inhibitions regarding the incomplete 3rd phase trials of COVAXIN. The absence of expiration date on the vials of the vaccine," Deo said in a tweet. “I have requested him to halt the supply of COVAXIN to Chhattisgarh until these issues are addressed to the satisfaction of our Health Department to avoid the wastage of the early expiration doses of the drug," he said in a series of tweet.

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against covid-19 on Thursday reached 74.30 lakh on the 27th day of the countrywide coronavirus vaccination program. All States/UTs except Mizoram and Daman and Diu reported vaccination activity on Thursday, the government said. The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against covid-19 is 74,30,866, as per the provisional report. 1,53,799 sessions have been held so far. 10,743 sessions were held on Thursday alone. Of the cumulative coverage, 5,790,832 are healthcare workers and 1,640,034 are frontline workers, the government said.

The government said that 4,13,752 beneficiaries were vaccinated today. Of these, 85,604 were healthcare workers, while the other 3,28,148 beneficiaries were frontline workers, the union health ministry said. 47 adverse events following immunisation were also recorded.

The burden of the pandemic continues to increase in the country. India has recorded 1,42,562 active cases in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases of the country now comprise merely 1.31% of the total cases. 17 States/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. 2,923 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country. Over 85.11% of the new cases are from 6 States. Kerala has reported the highest daily new cases at 5,980.

It is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 3,451and 479 new cases, respectively. 108 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Seven States account for 79.63% of these, the union health ministry said. Maharashtra reported the maximum casualties at 30. It is followed by Kerala with 18 new daily deaths, it said. The total tally of covid-19 cases as on Thursday climbed to 1,08, 79,104 and the toll mounted to 1,55,450.

