Vardhan takes on Chhattisgarh minister after state halts Covaxin supplies

“Your concern regarding unavailability of expiry date on Covaxin vial is also completely unfounded and without basis as the same is mentioned on the label of vaccine vials," said Harsh Vardhan in the letter. “While I note that Chhattisgarh has achieved 69.87% coverage of its health Care Workers by giving them the first dose of the vaccine, the State has been able to cover only 9.55% of its 2,09,512 Front Line Workers through the first dose of the vaccine. You would appreciate that this coverage needs to improve significantly since adequate quantity of both the vaccines are available with the State," the union health minister further said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}