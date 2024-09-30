Vardhman Group Chairman SP Oswal defrauded of ₹7 crore by scammers posing as CBI officials

Vardhman Group Chairman SP Oswal fell prey to an inter-state network cybercriminals after two fraudsters approached him as CBI officials and duped him of 7 crore

Updated30 Sep 2024, 10:26 AM IST
Vardhman Group Chairman SP Oswal was duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 crore by a network of cybercriminals
Vardhman Group Chairman SP Oswal was duped of ₹7 crore by a network of cybercriminals

Vardhman Group Chairman SP Oswal was allegedly duped by a gang of inter-state cyber fraudsters of 7 crore. The gang members approached the industrialists posing as CBI officials with a fake arrest warrant. Two cybercriminals have been arrested, and 5.25 crore have been recovered, according to Punjab police.

The police have begun their investigation and identified several members of the gang. Seven cybercriminals identified in the fraud case were from Assam and West Bengal.

Two criminals were arrested after the Punjab Police busted the inter-state cyber fraudsters network on Sunday. So far, 5.25 crore have been recovered from them, reported PTI citing Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Fraudsters posed as CBI officials for cheating Vardhman Group Chairman

According to the news agency PTI, fraudsters approached the industrialist Oswal as a CBI official. They also showed him a fake arrest warrant and threatened him with online arrest. Later, the imposters cheated the owner by extorting 7 crore. The massive amount was transferred from various bank accounts of the company.

The case was registered within 48 hours of the incident after SP Oswal filed a complaint against the scammers, said the cyber cell of the police.

Main accused in Vardhman Chairman fraud case

The main accused in the fraud case have been identified as Atanoo Choudhary and Anand Kumar Choudhary (both residents of Guwahati in Assam), the police said. The two are associated with a larger inter-state network of online scammers active in duping industrialists and other people.

The incident has come nearly a week after a local industrialist was cheated of 1.01 crore by another group of fraudsters. Rajnish Ahuja was cheated by fraudsters in a similar fashion to extort 1.01 crore. According to news agency PTI, Ahuja was duped after fraudsters threatened him with an arrest warrant after claiming that extortion amount was transferred to his bank account.

 

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 10:26 AM IST
