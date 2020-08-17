Variations in case fatality rates may be misleading

For covid-19, as for many infectious diseases, the true level of transmission is frequently underestimated because a substantial proportion of people with the infection are undetected either because they are either asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms and thus typically do not approach healthcare facilities, WHO said. There may also be neglected or under-served segments of the population who are less likely to access healthcare or testing. The Union government has recently admitted to the facts that WHO has highlighted in the scientific brief in bias and underestimation of the CFR such as delays in reporting deaths. Before the Union health ministry recommended a uniform standard to declare deaths, states were using their own norms to count covid-19 deaths.