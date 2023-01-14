Due to poor visibility, flights out of Delhi's IGI Airport are delayed, causing issues for travellers. Delhi residents awoke on January 14 to a chilly morning covered in a thick layer of fog, adding to the cold wave they have been dealing with since the start of the year.

The Delhi airport saw more than 40 flight delays on January 14 as a result of low visibility and unfavourable weather. There have been delays on three international departure flights and six inbound planes, as per media reports. From Delhi, the majority of these aircraft were headed to Srinagar, Leh, Kullu, Jammu, Guhawati and Dharamshala.

More than 24 trains, including premium trains like the Humsafar Express, Shatabdi and Rajdhani, have been running behind schedule. IRCTC has encouraged railroad passengers to wait until the train's departure time before leaving their residences.

The Indian Railways, on the other hand, has also recommended passengers to avoid non-essential travel as a result of the train delays. The platforms at railroad stations are crowded to the brim with people.

The Srinagar Airport's flight operations were halted on January 13 due to heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley, and the only practical surface route to Kashmir, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, was shut down.

Since January 8, the Valley has periodically had light to moderate snowfall. According to officials, snowfall rendered the steep road between Nowgam and Banihal slick. Rainfall also caused stone slides near Mehar and Ramban. As a result, traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway (NH-44) was suspended.