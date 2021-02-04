Varsities to open foreign affairs wing to boost global outreach

Lack of internationalization has been a constant problem for India—the rankings of IITs and other top universities suffer due to lack of international students and faculties. For example, the QS world university ranking 2021 has placed IIT-Bombay at 172 rank. IIT-B has an employer reputation score of 74.2 (in a scale of 100) and research citation per faculty score of 53.1, but its score in international faculty criteria is 3.9 and in international students 1.6. Such low scores on internationalization drag the rankings down. By comparison University of Nottingham (UK) ranked 99 globally—its research citation and employer reputation are lower than IIT-B’s but in international faculty its score was 91 and in foreign students 83.5.