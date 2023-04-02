Actor Varun Dhawan found himself at the centre of a controversy on Sunday after his interaction with model Gigi Hadid went viral for all the wrong reasons. As netizens lashed out at Dhawan for picking the model up without her ‘consent’ the actor took to social media to issue a clarification of sorts. The incident had occured earlier this week as the two attended the inaugural function of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

"I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning (sic)" Dhawan wrote in reponse to one tweet.

Hadid also took to social media later in the day, thanking Dhawan for making her "Bollywood dreams" come true.

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning 🙏 https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

Visuals that have been shared widely on social media show Dhawan helping the American supermodel walk onto the stage amidst his performance before lifting her in his arms. The model appeared to be surprised but then did a few steps as the actor was spinning her around and later even pecked her on the cheek.

"If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an 'elite' crowd, guys like Varun dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fUn. Disgusting (sic)" read one outraged tweet.

“Varun Dhawan lifting Gigi Hadid is the most embarrassing thing on the internet today," asserted another.

