Varun Dhawan counters trolls after lifting, kissing Gigi Hadid at Ambani event, says 'today you decided to be woke...'1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 07:44 PM IST
Clapping back at ‘woke’ social media users who accused him of picking up Gigi Hadid in his arms without her ‘consent’ at the inaugural function of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre here, Hindi film star Varun Dhawan on Sunday said the gesture was ‘planned’.
Actor Varun Dhawan found himself at the centre of a controversy on Sunday after his interaction with model Gigi Hadid went viral for all the wrong reasons. As netizens lashed out at Dhawan for picking the model up without her ‘consent’ the actor took to social media to issue a clarification of sorts. The incident had occured earlier this week as the two attended the inaugural function of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.
