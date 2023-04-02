Actor Varun Dhawan found himself at the centre of a controversy on Sunday after his interaction with model Gigi Hadid went viral for all the wrong reasons. As netizens lashed out at Dhawan for picking the model up without her ‘consent’ the actor took to social media to issue a clarification of sorts. The incident had occured earlier this week as the two attended the inaugural function of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

