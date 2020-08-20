Vast swathes of Uttar Pradesh battered by heavy rainfall

LUCKNOW : Many places in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh were lashed by rains on Thursday, the meteorological department said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places over state, it said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers occurred at many places over western Uttar Pradesh and at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, the department said.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over the state on Friday, the MeT department said.

Rain or thundershower is very likely at many places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at a few places over western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via