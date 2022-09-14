‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ represents core of our civilizational ethos: Dhankhar

OPEN APP
 1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 03:45 PM IST Saurav Anand

New Delhi: The concept of ’vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ (to treat the world as one family) represents the “core value of our civilizational ethos”, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday, referring to the ‘vaccine maitri’ initiative launched during the covid-19 pandemic Speaking during an event at the National Defence College in New Delhi, the Vice President said that India’s outlook has never been expansionist throughout history

New Delhi: The concept of ’vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ (to treat the world as one family) represents the “core value of our civilizational ethos", Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday, referring to the ‘vaccine maitri’ initiative launched during the covid-19 pandemic

Speaking during an event at the National Defence College in New Delhi, the Vice President said that India’s outlook has never been expansionist throughout history.

Praising the NDC for establishing itself as one of the most formidable centres of strategic learning in India, Dhankhar said this great institution has grown both in its reputation and stature internationally over the last six decades, the Vice President’s Secretariat said in a statement.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Mago, Commandant National Defence College, members of the faculty and participants of the 62nd NDC course attended the event.

