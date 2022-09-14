‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ represents core of our civilizational ethos: Dhankhar

‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ represents core of our civilizational ethos: Dhankhar1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 03:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The concept of ’vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ (to treat the world as one family) represents the “core value of our civilizational ethos”, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday, referring to the ‘vaccine maitri’ initiative launched during the covid-19 pandemic Speaking during an event at the National Defence College in New Delhi, the Vice President said that India’s outlook has never been expansionist throughout history