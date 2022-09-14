Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  ‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ represents core of our civilizational ethos: Dhankhar

‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ represents core of our civilizational ethos: Dhankhar

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)
1 min read . 03:45 PM ISTSaurav Anand

New Delhi: The concept of ’vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ (to treat the world as one family) represents the “core value of our civilizational ethos”, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday, referring to the ‘vaccine maitri’ initiative launched during the covid-19 pandemic Speaking during an event at the National Defence College in New Delhi, the Vice President said that India’s outlook has never been expansionist throughout history

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: The concept of ’vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ (to treat the world as one family) represents the “core value of our civilizational ethos", Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday, referring to the ‘vaccine maitri’ initiative launched during the covid-19 pandemic

New Delhi: The concept of ’vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ (to treat the world as one family) represents the “core value of our civilizational ethos", Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday, referring to the ‘vaccine maitri’ initiative launched during the covid-19 pandemic

Speaking during an event at the National Defence College in New Delhi, the Vice President said that India’s outlook has never been expansionist throughout history.

Speaking during an event at the National Defence College in New Delhi, the Vice President said that India’s outlook has never been expansionist throughout history.

Praising the NDC for establishing itself as one of the most formidable centres of strategic learning in India, Dhankhar said this great institution has grown both in its reputation and stature internationally over the last six decades, the Vice President’s Secretariat said in a statement.

Praising the NDC for establishing itself as one of the most formidable centres of strategic learning in India, Dhankhar said this great institution has grown both in its reputation and stature internationally over the last six decades, the Vice President’s Secretariat said in a statement.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Mago, Commandant National Defence College, members of the faculty and participants of the 62nd NDC course attended the event.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Mago, Commandant National Defence College, members of the faculty and participants of the 62nd NDC course attended the event.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.