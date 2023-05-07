‘Vasundhara Raje helped…’: Rajasthan CM Gehlot's BIG claim on 2020 Congress revolt3 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 09:13 PM IST
In July 2020, Gehlot's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had revolted against his leadership.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday made surprising claims as to the crisis the Congress-led government had found itself in, in the year 2020. CM Gehlot said that BJP leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and two other Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had helped him during the 2020 revolt by Congress MLAs in Rajasthan.
